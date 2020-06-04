Officer shot, 2nd slashed in Brooklyn hours into NYC curfew

A police officer was shot and a second one slashed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, hours after a curfew that was intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, police said.
Both officers were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not expected to be life-threatening, the police department said.The shooting happened just before midnight on a commercial block in central Brooklyn.
A third officer suffered a hand injury. Details on what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.