Jewish group to rebuild home of Albanian Muslim whose father saved Jews in WW2

Son of man recognized by Yad Vashem, 83-year-old Muhamet Bicaku, lost his house in 6.4 temblor that struck in November; From the Depths organization vows to raise $45,000 needed to repair the building

Updated: 12.19.19 , 14:28
An Albanian Muslim man whose house was destroyed in an earthquake that hit Albania last month will have it rebuilt by a Holocaust commemoration group.
    • Muhamet Bicaku, 83, lost his home in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake - the most powerful in decades - that struck Albania in November, claiming dozens of lives.
    A house ruined in the November earthquake in Albania
    (Photo: EPA)
    During the Holocaust, Bicaku’s father Mefail and older brother Njazi sheltered about 20 Jewish families from the Italian and German occupation forces in Qarrishte, a town located about 50 miles east of the capital Tirana.
    In honor of Mefail's deeds, the Polish-based Jewish organization From the Depths has so far raised $10,000 to restore Bickau's house.
    According to the group’s founder, Jonny Daniels, who visited Albania as part of a humanitarian mission following the earthquake, the total cost for rebuilding the house will be approximately $45,000, a large sum which Daniels believe they will be able to raise.
    Muhamet Bicaku, who was 5 when his father began harboring Jewish refugees, is now living in crowded conditions in the home of one his children.
    In 2007, he received the Anti-Defamation League's Courage to Care Award on behalf of his family.
    His father and brother were recognized in 1996 by Israel as Righteous Among the Nations, a title awarded to non-Jews who endangered their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.
    First published: 14:28 , 12.19.19
