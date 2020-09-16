PM: 'not surprised Palestinian terrorists fired at Israel during ceremony'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he was not surprised that Palestinian terrorists launched a rocket attack on Israel during a peace signing ceremony with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the White House.

"I'm not surprised that the Palestinian terrorists fired at Israel precisely during this historic ceremony," Netanyahu said before his flight returning to Israel.

