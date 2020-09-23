Israel's unemployment soars as lockdown set to be tightened

Israel's unemployment figures have soared since the country entered a nationwide lockdown last week as the government prepares to tighten restrictions and close even more sectors of the economy.
Israel entered a three-week long lockdown on Friday in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, shuttering many businesses and industries as a result.
According to the Employment Service there have been 110,000 newly-unemployed since Thursday, putting the overall number of unemployed in the country to 837,000.