Likud MK David Bitan to be indicted for bribery, subject to hearing

The State Attorney's Office announced on Sunday its decision to prosecute Likud MK David Bitan for bribery, subject to a hearing.
According to details of the investigation, in which testimony was collected by more than 300 witnesses and about 80 suspects were questioned, Bitan received bribes, both during the time when he was deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion and during his tenure as MK.
Bitan exercised his authority, influence, and strength of his relationships with various parties, leading to a change of decisions, permitting and reducing municipal payments.
First published: 17:29 , 01.26.20