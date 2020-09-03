Sixteen Israelis succumb to COVID-19, fatalities rise to 985

Sixteen Israelis have passed away due to complications of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's total virus-related fatalities to 985, the Health Ministry reported Thursday evening.

There are currently 417 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in serious condition, among them 118 on ventilators, and 138 patients in moderate condition.

Health authorities reported 1,556 news cases of coronavirus since midnight and there are currently 24,281 virus carriers in the country.