First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Lebanon under World Bank's watch

As Lebanon prepared to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, the World Bank said it would closely monitor the inoculation campaign that it has helped finance to ensure the shots go to those most in need.
Lebanese hospitals, which have been hammered over the past year by an acute financial crisis and a massive explosion in the capital, have also faced some of the region's highest coronavirus infection rates.
In its first operation funding the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the World Bank reallocated $34 million from an existing health project in Lebanon to help the country finance its vaccination drive.