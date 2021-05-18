Germany calls for truce in Israel-Gaza violence, offers more aid

Germany called for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Hamas and offered more aid to help Palestinians on Tuesday before emergency European Union talks that are expected to highlight divisions over the conflict.
Germany made the comments before a video call of the EU's 27 foreign ministers chaired by chief Josep Borrell to discuss how to end the conflict, although diplomats warned that differing opinions over the Middle East would marginalize the bloc's role.
"An end to the violence is the first priority," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a video statement streamed on social media, as the fiercest hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians in years continued.