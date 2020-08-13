Top UAE official: Israel ties are 'death blow' for West Bank annexation

A top Emirati official said Thursday that the newly announced deal for the United Arab Emirates to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel has dealt a "death blow" to moves by Jerusalem to annex Palestinian lands in the West Bank.
The agreement between the Gulf state and Israel was announced Thursday evening by U.S. President Donald Trump and confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters that the Emiratis wanted to "try and put one on one together" and develop an organic relationship that was already existing in many fields.
"Let us try and get something tangible," he said.
He described it as a "bold step."
"We've come up with a realization," he said.
"Our relationship has not always been central... but we come out and argued that in every difficult political file in the region, when you do have bridges and contacts you become more important and influential in trying to affect results and trying to help," Gargash said.
"The UAE is using its gravitas and promise of a relationship to unscrew a time bomb that is threatening a two-state solution," he said.
When asked about a time frame for embassies opening, Gargash said it will not be long and "this is for real."
"We are not talking about step by step," he said.
"Is it perfect? Nothing is perfect in a very difficult region," he said. "But I think we used our political chips right."