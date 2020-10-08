Biden to talk to voters directly as Trump skips Oct. 15 debate

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take questions directly from voters next week given President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a scheduled presidential debate on Oct. 15 since it was moved online, Biden's campaign said on Thursday.

