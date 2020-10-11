Israel posts lowest coronavirus infection rate since beginning of September

Israel recorded its lowest daily infection rate since the beginning of September, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning.

According to the ministry's bi-daily report, health authorities conducted 13,387 coronavirus tests on Saturday, with 887 of returning a positive answer, meaning 6.6% of all tests yielded a positive result.

