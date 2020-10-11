Israel posts lowest coronavirus infection rate since beginning of September

Israel recorded its lowest daily infection rate since the beginning of September, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning.
According to the ministry's bi-daily report, health authorities conducted 13,387 coronavirus tests on Saturday, with 887 of returning a positive answer, meaning 6.6% of all tests yielded a positive result.
There are currently 62,133 active cases of coronavirus in Israel, with 1,563 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment across the country's hospitals, 5,389 at specially designated hotels and the rest are battling the virus at home.