Iran says UAE-Israel deal is dangerous and illegitimate

Iran said the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was "dangerous and illegitimate", state news agency IRNA quoted a statement from Iran's foreign ministry as saying on Friday, in a reaction to a deal between the two states on normalizing ties.

