Givat Zeev council head says warned about makeshift synagogue that collapsed

Givat Zeev Regional Council Head Yossi Avrahami said Sunday night that the council warned about holding events at a makeshift synagogue that collapsed and led to dozens of casualties and that police renounced responsibility for the event.
"The council appealed to all relevant authorities and alerted on this issue. We closed [the venue] with signs saying that the site here is dangerous and from the council's point of view, it was not possible to enter and hold the event here," Avrahami said. "Police said they were not liable for the event. We've got it written down."