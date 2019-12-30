U.K. on the tourist conviction in Cyprus: Concerned about the fairness of the legal process

A British Foreign Ministry spokesman referred on Monday to the conviction of the British young woman for a false complaint of group rape committed by a group of Israelis last July, saying "Britain is very concerned about the fairness of the legal process in this unfortunate case."
"We will raise the issue with the Cypriot authorities," he said.
Earlier, a Cypriot court judge ruled that the British female was an "untrustworthy witness" and convicted her of charges of disturbing the public order.
Her final sentencing is expected on January 7.
First published: 22:54 , 12.30.19