Riots break out in Jerusalem as dozens of police ascend to Temple Mount

Riots broke out Friday night on the Temple Mount as dozens of riot policemen marched on the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and dispersed thousands of Palestinians with stun grenades.

