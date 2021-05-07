Riots break out in Jerusalem as dozens of police ascend to Temple Mount

Riots broke out Friday night on the Temple Mount as dozens of riot policemen marched on the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and dispersed thousands of Palestinians with stun grenades.
The Palestinian side claimed that the riot started after the police entered the Temple Mount, while police said they arrived at the scene following disorderly conduct by worshipers but did not specify what caused the massive entry of forces into the prayer compound.
The Red Crescent reported 59 Palestinians sustained light to moderate injuries in the scuffles while police reported six officers were injured.