UK supermarket suspends Chinese Christmas card supplier over 'prisoners' note'

British supermarket giant Tesco suspends a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labor.

"We abhor the use of prison labor and would never allow it in our supply chain," a Tesco spokesman says.

