3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp

Kenyan police say they arrested three "terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.
Meanwhile new details emerged in the al-Shabab assault, with photos showing the dead attackers wearing military uniforms.
An internal police report seen by The Associated Press says three men were arrested Sunday after trying to enter the British Army Training Unit in Laikipia county. It occurred around the same time as the al-Shabab attack.
The British government was not immediately available for comment.
First published: 17:01 , 01.06.20