3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp

Kenyan police say they arrested three "terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.

Kenyan police say they arrested three "terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.

Kenyan police say they arrested three "terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.

Meanwhile new details emerged in the al-Shabab assault, with photos showing the dead attackers wearing military uniforms.

Meanwhile new details emerged in the al-Shabab assault, with photos showing the dead attackers wearing military uniforms.

Meanwhile new details emerged in the al-Shabab assault, with photos showing the dead attackers wearing military uniforms.