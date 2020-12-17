UN appeals to rich nations to share vaccines

Guterres says the UN-backed COVAX program needs $5 billion until the end of January. The program, created to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, currently faces a shortfall of more than $20 billion, he says.

