Minister of Higher Education Ze'ev Elkin said on Sunday that if left with no other choice, Israel will have to reenter national lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

Minister of Higher Education Ze'ev Elkin said on Sunday that if left with no other choice, Israel will have to reenter national lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

Minister of Higher Education Ze'ev Elkin said on Sunday that if left with no other choice, Israel will have to reenter national lockdown to combat the coronavirus.