Iran's Rouhani warns UN agency over nuke site access demands

Iran's president on Wednesday warned the U.N. nuclear watchdog to expect a "stern response" from his country regarding the agency's demands for Iran to provide access to sites where Tehran is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.
In a televised speech, President Hassan Rouhani said a stern response "is easy" for Iran but that the country prefers cooperation with the UN watchdog.
The remarks reflect Tehran's irritation at a resolution adopted last week by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency demanding access to the sites. The resolution was proposed by Germany, France and Britain while Russia and China voted against it.
Iran has dismissed allegations of nuclear activities at the sites in question.