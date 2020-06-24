Iran's Rouhani warns UN agency over nuke site access demands

Iran's president on Wednesday warned the U.N. nuclear watchdog to expect a "stern response" from his country regarding the agency's demands for Iran to provide access to sites where Tehran is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

In a televised speech, President Hassan Rouhani said a stern response "is easy" for Iran but that the country prefers cooperation with the UN watchdog.

