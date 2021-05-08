Europe urges Israel, Palestinians to 'de-escalate' Jerusalem tensions

The European Union on Saturday condemned violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged authorities to quickly calm tensions.
"Violence and incitement are unacceptable and the perpetrators on all sides must be held accountable," a spokesman said in a statement. "The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem."
More than 160 people were wounded when Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound late Friday, capping a week of violence in the Holy City and the West Bank.