Europe urges Israel, Palestinians to 'de-escalate' Jerusalem tensions

The European Union on Saturday condemned violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged authorities to quickly calm tensions.

