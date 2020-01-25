Coronavirus reaches France as disease spreads

Two of the three people who have been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus arrived in France without showing symptoms, doctors at a Paris hospital said on Saturday.
On Friday, France confirmed the first three cases of the virus in Europe - all Chinese nationals - with two patients hospitalised in Paris and the other in Bordeaux.
In China, 41 people have died from the virus and more than 1,400 people have been infected globally, including four in Australia and three in Malaysia.
First published: 19:03 , 01.25.20