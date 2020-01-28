AG vows to examine legal viability of potential plans to annex West Bank settlements

Attorney General Avicahi Mandelblit said on Tuesday he will examine the legal viability of a move by the government to annex settlements in the West Bank.
"I must help the government to implement its policies, but there are rules to it. Care must be taken to maintain restraint with a caretaker government and if a request is submitted I will consider its legal viability," said Mandelblit. "I'll examine the request, what is the reasoning behind its urgency and I will base my decision on this. I'm not ruling anything out."
First published: 22:21 , 01.28.20