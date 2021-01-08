Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against new COVID variant

New research suggests that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two highly contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa.
Those variants are causing global concern. They both share a common mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus. That change is believed to be the reason they can spread so easily.
The study is preliminary and has not yet been reviewed by experts, a key step for medical research.