Rivlin congratulates Biden on inauguration

President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden on his inauguration in Washington a day earlier, saying the friending between the two countries "crosses party lines".
"The United States has no greater ally than Israel and the American people do not have a better friend than the people of Israel," Rivlin said in a statement.
"The friendship between us crosses party lines. There is no doubt that under your presidency, the United States will continue to be committed to Israel's security and prosperity."