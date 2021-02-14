Virus czar hopes more schools will reopen next week

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said Sunday he hopes more schools will reopen next week in municipalities that have turned "yellow" or "orange".

In an interview with Ynet TV, the czar said that "we want to reopen more schools and more classrooms in places that have turned yellow or orange, as we call them."

