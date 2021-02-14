Virus czar hopes more schools will reopen next week

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said Sunday he hopes more schools will reopen next week in municipalities that have turned "yellow" or "orange".
In an interview with Ynet TV, the czar said that "we want to reopen more schools and more classrooms in places that have turned yellow or orange, as we call them."
"We are making another update to the Traffic Light Model to be able to open more places at the beginning of the week. This week we will update it twice: on Sunday and on Wednesday and see what happens next."