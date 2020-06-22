Netanyahu warns virus fines will dramatically increase

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday during the “coronavirus cabinet” meeting that if the public does not adhere to the Health Ministry's guidelines, the fines for violating orders will dramatically increase.

“We will discuss dramatically increasing the enforcement, including increasing fines, centralizing enforcement under the Internal Security Ministry and harnessing all forces to oversee the enforcement mission,” he said.

