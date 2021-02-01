IDF Intelligence says to avoid uncontrolled lifting of closure

Israeli Military Intelligence published a report Monday, in which it states that Israel's third nationwide closure must not be lifted instantaneously, due to the unknown properties of the coronavirus mutations recently discovered in Israel.

"Until the risk posed by the mutant strains of the coronavirus (British, African and Brazilian) becomes clear, drastic preventive measures must be taken to prevent their spread - this include the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and to avoid lifting the closure in an uncontrolled manner."

