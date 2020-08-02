Gantz praises protests, Netanyahu condemns them

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said during a a cabinet meeting on Sunday, that the government is "committed to being attentive to the people."
"We have a responsibility to allow the demonstrations to take place and to protect the demonstrators," added Gantz. "The right to protest is the lifeblood of democracy - and violence is eroding the foundation of democracy."
In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "I condemn violence of any kind, but I see (the protests) as an attempt to trample democracy. In these demonstrations there is a distortion of all the rules."
First published: 13:11 , 08.02.20