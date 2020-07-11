Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to abolish tax exemptions for schools and colleges due to what he calls "radical Left Indoctrination"

Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he says provide "radical indoctrination" instead of education.

