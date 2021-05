Police fired teargas to disperse a crowd of more than 200 people protesting in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Thursday against the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Several demonstrators were arrested, a Reuters witness said. The march started after Eid prayers at a nearby mosque.

