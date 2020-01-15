Bennett to approve new nature reserves in West Bank

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the Civil Administration in the West Bank on Wednesday to initiate a resolution which will create seven new nature reserves in Area C, alongside the expansion of existing sites.

Area C, comprising approximately 60 percent of the entire territory, is under full Israeli civilian and security control.

Bennett said that "we are strengthening the land of Israel and continue to develop Jewish settlement in Area C."

The seven new reserves will be announced at the following locations: Avshalom Cave, Wadi Og, Wadi Malcha, the Jordan River, Wadi Al-Far'a, and near the West Bank settlement of Maskiot.

Notice will be given to the Palestinian Authority accordingly.