Israel on Saturday saw 6,435 new daily coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier and 52 new COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend.

Israel on Saturday saw 6,435 new daily coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier and 52 new COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend.

Israel on Saturday saw 6,435 new daily coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier and 52 new COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend.

The Health Ministry said on Friday over 72,000 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 9%.

The Health Ministry said on Friday over 72,000 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 9%.

The Health Ministry said on Friday over 72,000 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 9%.