PM first to be vaccinated: We cannot afford to act like we are at the end

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the fact that he would be the first person in Israel to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Saturday night, together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
"I wanted to be the first vaccinated to set an example and convince you all that it is imperative to get vaccinated," Netanyahu said. "We cannot afford to act like we are at the end. The infection rates indicates that people are acting as if we are at the end. We have an average of 2,000 infected a day. If we reach 2,500, we will have to enforce a tight restraint and this can be prevented. "