PM first to be vaccinated: We cannot afford to act like we are at the end

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the fact that he would be the first person in Israel to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Saturday night, together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

