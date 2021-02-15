Israel cancels participation in UAE defense expo, citing air travel curbs

Israel has cancelled its planned participation in a major defense expo in the United Arab Emirates next week due to COVID-19 curbs on air travel, Israeli officials said on Monday.

Dozens of Israeli defense firms had been due to take part in the IDEX conference in Abu Dhabi on Feb 21-25 - a first for both countries, which last September established formal relations.

