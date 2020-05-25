High Court annuls order to demolish terrorist's home

The High Court of Justice annulled on Monday a directive to demolish the home of a Palestinian terrorist who took part in the murder of 19-year-old First Sgt. Dvir Sorek in August 2019.

In their majority decision, Justices Uzi Fogelman and Anat Baron wrote that the terrorist’s family, his wife and three children, did not know of his deeds, therefore, the punishment is not proportional.

