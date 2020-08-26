Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel's military said.

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel's military said.

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel's military said.