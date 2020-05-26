Restaurants, bars and swimming pools to open Wednesday in Israel

Israel's restaurants, bars and pubs, swimming pools, tourist attractions and more will reopen starting Wednesday, as part of the government's alleviation of the coronavirus restrictions.
Businesses that do reopen will have to adhere to physical distance requirements, adherence to hygiene rules including wearing masks, clear signs and marking for social distancing in queues, customer regulation, and any other instructions published in the future.
Despite the reopenings, there is still a restriction on sitting in food courts in malls.