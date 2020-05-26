Restaurants, bars and swimming pools to open Wednesday in Israel

Israel's restaurants, bars and pubs, swimming pools, tourist attractions and more will reopen starting Wednesday, as part of the government's alleviation of the coronavirus restrictions.

