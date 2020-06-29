Netanyahu says annexation a chance for peace with Palestinians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he is ready to negotiate with the Palestinians, adding annexation "will advance peace."

Speaking in a pre-recorded speech during the event organized by the American "Christians United for Israel" group, Netanyahu urged the Palestinian Authority to "embrace" U.S. peace plan.

