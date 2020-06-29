Netanyahu says annexation a chance for peace with Palestinians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he is ready to negotiate with the Palestinians, adding annexation "will advance peace."
Speaking in a pre-recorded speech during the event organized by the American "Christians United for Israel" group, Netanyahu urged the Palestinian Authority to "embrace" U.S. peace plan.
"I encourage the Palestinians not to lose another opportunity, not to waste another century trying to destroy Israel," said Netanyahu. "The Palestinians should be prepared to negotiate a historic compromise that could bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians alike. Israel is ready for such negotiations, I am ready, for such negotiations."