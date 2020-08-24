Channels
Moroccan PM rejects normalizing ties with Israel

In advance of Trump aide Jared Kushner's visit PM El Otmani says no relations with 'Zionist entity' to avoid further 'breaching of the rights of the Palestinian people

Reuters |
Updated: 08.24.20 , 08:47
Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani on Sunday rejected any normalization of relations with Israel.
    • “We refuse any normalization with the Zionist entity because this emboldens it to go further in breaching the rights of the Palestinian people,” El Otmani told his Islamist PJD party.
    Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The remarks came ahead of a visit to the region by Jared Kushner, a senior adviser and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, and after the UAE and Israel struck a deal to normalise ties.
    Morocco’s official position has been in support of the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state.
    (Photo: AP)
    Morocco and Israel began low-level ties in 1993 after Israel and the Palestinians first signed an agreement to towards peace.
    But Rabat suspended relations with Israel after the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada in 2000.
    First published: 08:44 , 08.24.20
