Ministers began voting on the list of localities in which night curfew would take effect starting Tuesday at 7pm.

Ministers began voting on the list of localities in which night curfew would take effect starting Tuesday at 7pm.

Ministers began voting on the list of localities in which night curfew would take effect starting Tuesday at 7pm.

The list of localities includes about 40 communities and towns, including Bnei Brak, neighborhoods in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Jerusalem, Eilat, Jaljulia, Jat, Taibeh, Tira, Kfar Qassem, Emanuel, Beitar Illit and more.

The list of localities includes about 40 communities and towns, including Bnei Brak, neighborhoods in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Jerusalem, Eilat, Jaljulia, Jat, Taibeh, Tira, Kfar Qassem, Emanuel, Beitar Illit and more.

The list of localities includes about 40 communities and towns, including Bnei Brak, neighborhoods in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Jerusalem, Eilat, Jaljulia, Jat, Taibeh, Tira, Kfar Qassem, Emanuel, Beitar Illit and more.