Facebook removes Trump ads containing symbol used by Nazis

Facebook has removed ads by the Trump campaign that featured a symbol similar to that used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners at concentration camps.

The red inverted triangle was used by Hitler’s regime to denote communists and other undesirables it imprisoned.

