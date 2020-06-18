Facebook removes Trump ads containing symbol used by Nazis

Facebook has removed ads by the Trump campaign that featured a symbol similar to that used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners at concentration camps.
The red inverted triangle was used by Hitler’s regime to denote communists and other undesirables it imprisoned.
The Trump ad spoke out against the “dangerous mobs of far-left groups…causing absolute mayhem.”
Facebook said it removed the posts after being notified of them, stating that they violated “our policy against organized hate… Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”