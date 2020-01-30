Flight delayed in China allowed to take off to Israel

A flight from Beijing to Israel, which was delayed at an airport in the Chinese capital as a precautionary against a viral outbreak, was allowed to take off, Chinese company Hainan Airlines confirmed on Thursday.

