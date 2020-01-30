Flight delayed in China allowed to take off to Israel

A flight from Beijing to Israel, which was delayed at an airport in the Chinese capital as a precautionary against a viral outbreak, was allowed to take off, Chinese company Hainan Airlines confirmed on Thursday.
The flight was delayed due to a fresh directive by Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, banning all flights from the East Asian country to Israel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which infected thousands around the world and left dozens dead.
The company had previously announced it has suspended flights from Tel Aviv to Beijing until March 28, leaving Israelis wishing to travel to China’s capital with no option of a direct flight.