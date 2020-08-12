Secondary School Teachers Organization calls to open new school year on time

Ran Erez, chairman of the Secondary School Teachers Organization called ton Wednesday to open the school year on time, contradicting the demands made by Yafa Ben David, chair of the Israeli Teachers' Association, who threatened to suspend the opening of the new school year.
"There are important things that need to be addressed," said Erez. "How will the education system reopen, what will be the nature of the work be like, how will the examinations be held, what will be the situation of the teachers who are at risk and more."