Mother of Israeli jailed in Russia hopeful Putin will pardon her daughter soon

Yaffa Issachar, whose daughter Naama has been sentenced to a seven and a half-year prison term in Russia for drug charges, expressed upon arrival in Israel from Moscow on Sunday her optimism that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pardon her daughter.
Putin is scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday to participate in a Holocaust remembrance ceremony.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated Naama Issachar's ordeal will soon be over after his conversations with Putin last week.
First published: 17:00 , 01.19.20