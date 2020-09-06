In video, PM says decisions regarding restrictions will be made responsibly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video message on Sunday intended for the ultra-Orthodox public, defending the need for action in Haredi towns, even as the government considers canceling planned lockdowns in so-called “red” cities with high infection rates.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video message on Sunday intended for the ultra-Orthodox public, defending the need for action in Haredi towns, even as the government considers canceling planned lockdowns in so-called “red” cities with high infection rates.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video message on Sunday intended for the ultra-Orthodox public, defending the need for action in Haredi towns, even as the government considers canceling planned lockdowns in so-called “red” cities with high infection rates.