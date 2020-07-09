Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison Thursday, weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
The Bureau of Prisons said Cohen had "refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility."
His return to prison comes days after the New York Post published photos of him and his wife enjoying an outdoor meal with friends at a restaurant near his Manhattan home.