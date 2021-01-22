Police chief says violence against law enforcement is growing

Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Kobi Shabtai said on Friday that violence against law enforcement is growing.
"The violence experienced by police officers during the various enforcement activities in recent days is worthy of all condemnation and produces sights that we will not tolerate nor accept," Shabtai said a day after ultra-Orthodox extremists attacked officers trying to disperse an illegal gathering.
"I expect the relevant authorities, public leaders and government ministries to toughen the sanctions against these institutional violations we encounter."