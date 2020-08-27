France outlines reforms for crisis-ridden Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron has outlined political and financial reforms Lebanese politicians need to make to unlock foreign aid and rescue the country from multiple crises, including an economic meltdown, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The two-page "concept paper" was delivered by the French ambassador to Beirut, a Lebanese political source said.
A source at Macron's Elysee office said the ambassador had handed a short document to President Michel Aoun and Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, but described it as informal and not a roadmap.
The necessary measures include an audit of the central bank, appointment of an interim government capable of enacting urgent reforms, and early legislative elections within a year.