Germany calls on all to forgo Xmas shopping before lockdown

The German government called on citizens Monday to forgo Christmas shopping, two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country.
"I wish and I hope that people will only buy what they really need, like groceries," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said late Sunday. "The faster we get these infections under control, the better it is for everyone."
On Monday, the country's central disease control center reported 16,362 new cases -- that's about 4,000 cases more than a week before. The Robert Koch Institute reported 188 new deaths bringing the overall death toll to 21,975.